ID R&D Releases IDFraud Contact Center

ID R&D, a provider of artificial intelligence-based voice, face, and behavioral user authentication and anti-spoofing capabilities, has released IDFraud Contact Center to prevent fraudsters from using stolen or fake identities to set up new accounts and gain access to telco services and equipment.

Using ID R&D's Text-Independent Voice Biometric product, the voices of new subscribers are compared against other calls to identify occurrences of the same voices with different claimed identities. The ID R&D product also compares new customers against a database of known fraudster voices to identify individuals who try to open multiple accounts. As new accounts are determined to be fraudulently opened, those voices are also added to the database.

In addition to checking callers against a watchlist, the solution can also identify unknown fraudsters by creating a temporary database of recent new customers to identify voices used by multiple identities. The voice biometric system can also estimate age and gender to ensure it matches the reported age and gender of the customer.

IDFraud is based on core biometric technologies, including ID R&D's voice biometric product, IDVoice. It also includes the following capabilities:

ID R&D's modified x-vector and end-to-end neural network-based technology;

Advanced Speaker Diarization to isolate multiple voices in call center recordings and split them into separate audio files;

Speed of 1:N identification against a potentially large fraudster database;

Ability to work with low-quality audio due to compression and noise; and

Language and accent independence.

"Based on the strength of ID R&D's voice biometric technology, IDFraud offers a simple approach to a difficult challenge, solving a fraud problem that was not practical to solve in the past," said John Amein, senior vice president at ID R&D, in a statement. "Aside from being easy to get started and fast to deliver a strong ROI, telcos can implement the solution without adding any friction to the new customer onboarding experience."

IDFraud Contact Center doesn't require integration with contact center hardware or software.

