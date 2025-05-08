SoundHound Releases Amelia 7.0

SoundHound AI, a provider of voice artificial intelligence, today revealed version 7.0 of its Amelia Platform, allowing businesses to harness the power of full, voice-enabled agentic AI.

Amelia 7.0 equips autonomous AI agents with voice AI. SoundHound's advanced speech recognition (ASR) works with low-latency natural language understanding and includes enterprise tuning for optimal responses.

The platform is powered by a multi-process agentic AI framework, branded Agentic+. This allows businesses to deploy fleets of goal-oriented AI agents capable of understanding, reasoning, and acting with an intimate knowledge of their companies across a variety of channels. The platform can handle complex user queries by orchestrating multiple AI agents with specific functions to answer questions and resolve problems via text or voice without human intervention.

Agents built on Amelia 7.0 use the reasoning and planning skills of large language models (LLMs), but the platform enables businesses to define the specific knowledge and functions needed to execute tasks. The platform also provides access to a library of pre-sets that allow users to build AI agents that fully automate familiar tasks, like password resets and reorders. Users can toggle seamlessly between programmed actions, deterministic flows, and third-party integrations to complete even complex, multi-stage processes.

Amelia 7.0 features include the following:

SoundHound's voice technology for seamless verbal interactions with AI agents.

A generative AI agent builder.

The Agentic+ framework that orchestrates across large language models, deterministic flows, and integrations for exhaustive reasoning and action.

Guardrails that ensure a safe, reliable deployment in any environment.

LLM-agnostic, with an expanded library of third-party integrations.

Analytics.

An AI companion to answer questions and provide guidance.

"Amelia 7.0 isn't just a landmark evolution for the Amelia Platform; it's a milestone for the whole category," said Michael Anderson, executive vice president of enterprise AI at SoundHound AI, in a statement. "While others talk about the promise of agentic AI, SoundHound is delivering this next wave of voice-enabled AI agents for real-world enterprises. We believe that businesses that aren't already in active conversations about deploying this technology are already behind."

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.